SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The arctic blast is in full effect in the Concho Valley with the National Weather Service of San Angelo issuing a winter weather advisory and a wind chill advisory for counties across the region.

The winter weather advisory will be in effect until midday on Tuesday, and the wind chill advisory will be in effect until mid-morning on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 33 degrees today with a low of 10 degrees overnight.