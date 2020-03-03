KLST Morning Forecast: March 3, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) — At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in central Tennessee, including one that ripped across downtown Nashville and caused about 40 buildings to collapse around the city, police said as they searched for injured people. As of 6:30 a.m. CT, 9 deaths were being reported by local officials.

Authorities pleaded with people to stay indoors, at least until daybreak could reveal the dangers of a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees. Some schools already closed for Super Tuesday voting will be kept closed for another week or more to handle repairs.