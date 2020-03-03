KLST Morning Forecast: March 3, 2020

We will see rain showers scattered through out the Concho Valley area for the rest of today and tomorrow, with increased chances of thunderstorms expected later this evening in the southern portion of the viewing area. Highs are reaching the upper 60’s today, but only the mid 50’s tomorrow as the cold front pushes its way to the South. Rainfall totals expected to be 1-1.5 inches by the end of Wednesday.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.