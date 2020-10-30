KLST Morning Forecast: Friday October 30th

The weather will continue the warming trend for the Concho Valley today and for most of the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s for your daytime highs. Some clouds will build during the afternoon, but no rain expected and those clouds will begin to scatter out and make way for clear skies in the evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s as most of the area high school football games kickoff tonight, but those temperatures will quickly drop off into the lower 50s by the 4th Quarter so don’t forget those coats and blankets if you are headed out a game.

Halloween looks fantastic for Saturday with temperatures in the 60s and upper 50s. A bit cool, but much warmer than we have been the past couple of days. No rain expected with mostly clear skies to give that full moon the added Halloween bonus. The next time a full moon falls on Halloween won’t be until 2039.

Some cooler air will work its way into Texas on late Sunday and early Monday, that will pull back those temperatures a little bit for the start of November, but not nearly as strong as last week’s cold front. Overall a fairly quiet pattern setting up for much of the week ahead.

