KLST Morning Forecast: Friday November 27th

Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s expected for any Black Friday shoppers this morning.

Much cooler across the Concho Valley with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Increased cloud coverage will help to keep things cooler as the afternoon progresses with some isolated showers forming. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight.

Rain chances will increase going into Saturday morning with an isolated thunderstorm possible with the more widespread rain showers. by Saturday afternoon, conditions will begin to clear out as cold dry air moves in behind the cold front. Temperatures will linger in the 50s for highs on Saturday.

Next week will start quiet with mostly clear skies and temperatures lingering in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Another low pressure system is expected to begin to develop over Texas by the middle of next week which could provide additional rain chances to start the month of December.