KLST Morning Forecast: Friday November 13th

Cooler today for the region as a cold front stalls out over the Concho Valley. Highs will in the 70s for the southeastern parts of the viewing area with highs in the upper 60s to the northwest. Increased moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will push in from the south and ride up over the front providing the needed lift for some isolated rain showers. Rain chances will remain at about 20% for the area, and less than a 1/10 of an inch of accumulation is expected.

Saturday, rain chances will continue into the early morning hours before things begin to clear out and warm up. Temperatures will rebound into the lower 80s with some wind from the south at 10-15 gusting to 25 MPH at times.

Sunday, another cold front will move through West Texas dropping temperatures in the 70s for highs and pulling the overnight lows into the 40s. That will settle the area into a quiet weather pattern for next week as high pressure and clear skies rebuild into the area.

