KLST/KSAN wins prestigious ‘Edward R. Murrow’ award for documentary

KLST and KSAN are recipients of the 2020 Edward R. Murrow award in the News Documentary category for Beyond Borders: A Trip Abroad.

According to the RTDNA, there were more than five thousand entries submitted this awards season by more than 350 local television news and radio stations from around the country. View the regional winners. The RTDNA says, these winners “represent the best in local broadcast news.”

“Murrow Award-winning journalism upholds the guiding principles of RTDNA’s Code of Ethics: truth, accuracy, fairness, context, independence, transparency and accountability for consequences,” said RTDNA Chairman Terence Shepherd. “Displaying technical excellence, creativity and innovation, this year’s winners have empowered audiences across the country to make more informed decisions for themselves and to become closer to their communities.”

Beyond Borders was put together by KLST/KSAN News Director, David Wagner, and an anchor who works for a fellow Nexstar station, KMID in Midland, Texas.

Below is the complete list of Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Nexstar operations:

Overall Excellence

• KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

Best Newscast

• WIAT-TV (CBS) Birmingham, AL

• WKBN-TV (CBS) Youngstown, OH

Hard News

• WHO-TV (NBC) Des Moines, IA

Breaking News Coverage

• KDVR-TV (FOX) Denver, CO

• WTEN-TV (ABC) Albany, NY

• WWLP-TV (NBC) Springfield, MA

Investigative Reporting

• KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

• KGET-TV (NBC) Bakersfield, CA

Excellence in Innovation

• KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

• KARK-TV (NBC) Little Rock, AR

• WLNS-TV (CBS) Lansing, MI

• WPRI-TV (CBS) Providence, RI

Feature Reporting

• WGN-TV (Ind) Chicago, IL

• WNCN-TV (CBS) Raleigh, NC

• KTXL-TV (FOX) Sacramento, CA

• WHO-TV (NBC) Des Moines, IA

• WLNS-TV (CBS) Lansing, MI

• WROC-TV (CBS) Rochester, NY

• WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA

Multimedia

• KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

• KELO-TV (CBS) Sioux Falls, SD

• KHON-TV (FOX) Honolulu, HI

• WKBN-TV (CBS) Youngstown, OH

• WPRI-TV (CBS) Providence, RI

Excellence in Social Media

• WGHP-TV (FOX) Greensboro, NC

• WJHL-TV (CBS) Tri-Cities, TN

• WKRG-TV (CBS) Mobile, AL

• WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA

Continuing Coverage

• KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

• KELO-TV (CBS) Sioux Falls, SD

• KSNT-TV (NBC) Topeka, KS

• WRIC-TV (ABC) Richmond, VA

• WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA

News Series

• KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

• KGET-TV (NBC) Bakersfield, CA

• WPRI-TV (CBS) Providence, RI

Podcast

• KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

• WGHP-TV (FOX) Greensboro, NC

• KGET-TV (NBC) Bakersfield, CA

• KOLR-TV (CBS) Springfield, MO

• WREG-TV (CBS) Memphis, TN

News Documentary

• KLST-TV/KPEJ-TV (CBS) San Angelo, TX /(FOX) Midland, TX

• WJHL-TV (CBS) Tri-Cities, TN

• WSYR-TV (ABC) Syracuse, NY

Sports Reporting

• WANE-TV (CBS) Fort Wayne, IN

• WETM-TV (NBC) Elmira, NY

Excellence in Video

• WKRG-TV (CBS) Mobile, AL

Excellence in Sound

• WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA

Excellence in Writing

• KDVR-TV (FOX) Denver, CO

The RTDNA has been recognizing outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.