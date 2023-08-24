SAN ANGELO, TX— “After last year what happened, we are looking forward to trying to exact some revenge if we can,” said Ozona head coach Jarryd Taylor.

The TLCA San Angelo Eagles are set to take on the Ozona Lions Friday night, a team they defeated last season 42-36, ending their 24-game losing streak. However, both teams are now focused on the new challenges.

“It’s important. We just got to go out there expecting to win. Play our best. We’ve been practicing a lot for this. It’s our first chance to get this train rolling and look for a good season,” said TLCA San Angelo quarterback Layne Honea.

The Lions are fielding a lineup of experienced returning players determined to achieve a different outcome and kick off the season with a positive start.

“It’s an exciting feeling. They came down here last time, and you know how that ended up. We need to go out there and give it to them twice as hard,” said Ozona running back Rigo Treto.

This time, Ozona will be making the journey to the Eagles’ territory, and their first-year head coach, Paulo Gonzalez, is counting on the fans to boost the team’s confidence.

“We sure want to fill the stands up. I’ve been trying to promote that with the kids in the classrooms, and we need that cheering section to be very loud to show us the support for TLCA,” said TLCA San Angelo head coach Paulo Gonzalez.

“The atmosphere every time we get a home environment, our fans always come out and support us. It’s loud, fun, and exciting to be at home,” said Honea.

With four years at the helm, head coach Jarryd Taylor expresses confidence that his team’s mindset will remain the same, no matter the result.

“Probably one of the biggest things has been they are going to support each other, they are going to give their all for each other, and they are going to fight for each other. I think win or lose, they are going to keep that going,” said Taylor.