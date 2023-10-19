SAN ANGELO, TX— “I think you’ll see a much different football team this Friday than you did last Friday out of the Punchers,” said Mason head coach Michael McLeod.

In the approaching Friday night showdown within District 14-2A Division I, the Junction Eagles, holding a 2-0 district record, will face the unbeaten Mason Punchers, setting the stage for an exceptional encounter. This pivotal game represents a substantial test for both teams, prompting Head Coach Michael McLeod to pause and reflect on his team’s success so far.

“We are working through adversity all the time. Everybody thinks well because you’re winning, there are no problems, but that’s not the case. Nonetheless, we have a lot of competition this year, so we can’t coast through the district or anything. Every week in and out, we got to be consistent in our preparation,” said McLeod.

As for head coach Scott Freeman, his Eagles kicked off the district season with a thrilling overtime win against Stockdale, followed by a victorious performance against Harper last week. While Friday night’s challenge looms large, his primary message remains the same.

“The biggest thing for us is to be us. Don’t worry about who we are facing on Friday. If it was any other team, I bet we wouldn’t be so nervous. Just for us, we need to show up and play Junction football,” said Freeman.

After securing a one-point victory against Johnson City, the Punchers are now 1-0 in district play, and Mason is fully prepared for their upcoming challenge.

“Junction is playing great. They have a lot of talent to go along with it, and they are more confident than they have ever been in the recent past. Rightfully so. I expect them to come in swinging,” said McLeod.

Both teams are aware of what it will require to secure a win.

“They are fast overall, and they are hard up the middle, but if we shut that down, I think we will have the game,” said Junction left tackle Gavin Gonzales.

“I think just playing how we know how to play and coming out strong and not flat like we did against Johnson City,” said Mason running back Sutton Silerio.