SAN ANGELO, TX—”After this year, if we do win, it’s another challenge for the next year to win district back to back to back,” said Irion County running back Wyatt Morris.

In the last game of the regular season, two teams battle for a playoff spot. The Veribest Falcons will take on the Irion County Hornets on Friday night, each aiming to make a significant impact on their respective programs. The Hornets, in particular, seek a district title and a second consecutive playoff appearance, a feat never accomplished.

“For them to step in here this year and take over the program and to put it in the same position would be awesome. They are excited about it. That’s all they talked about on the way back. A repeat back to back as district champs, so they are fired up,” said Irion County head coach Shawn Harrison.

The Falcons playoff drought extends back to 2015, but this season offers a promising opportunity. Their fate hinges on point differential. To secure the second seed, Veribest must win by a margin of 24 points or more, a victory that would eliminate Irion County and grant Robert Lee the top spot.

“It would mean a lot, especially from last year. No one believed in us, especially from last year. We’ve accumulated more fans this year. People are starting to believe in us. It would be nice to show people we have come to play,” said Veribest quarterback Hunter Hallmark.

Given the success Veribest has achieved this season, first-year head coach Shawn Harrison is fully aware of the talent his team will encounter.

“He’s built a great program over there. He’s got them rolling. So we have to go out and take care of business. We will see something new. We have to make the quick adjustment to it and do our thing,” said Harrison.

The athletes are prepared to execute their game plans, each eager to prolong their season.

“They have a pretty good pass scheme. Number 5 is pretty tall, and he can catch the ball. We’ve got a pretty good game plan, and I think we are ready to use it,” said Hallmark.