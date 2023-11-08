SAN ANGELO, TX— “It’s tough when you play a team four times in two years. They are good and we just have to stick to what we do,” said Sterling City head coach Trey Sisco.

Playoffs have reached the Sterling City Eagles and Miles Bulldogs, and these teams have a recent history. Last year, the Eagles eliminated the Bulldogs in the Bi-District round, and they sustained their success with a 36-32 victory over Miles earlier this season.

“It’s hard to beat a team twice but three times that’s something different. So we have to stay focused and get ready to win. It would be good with this group of guys that we got. It’s the last shot we got so we are preparing for it all,” said Sterling City running back Johnny Monreal.

The Bulldogs capped off the regular season with a 49-19 win over Cross Plains, and they are optimistic that the success from last week will carry over into their upcoming game against the Eagles.

“We’ve been playing well the last couple of weeks and want to keep doing that. Play our game and eliminate our mistakes. We didn’t play a good game earlier this year when we played them and if we clean that part of it then it’s going to give us a little bit of advantage there and hopefully come out with a win,” said Miles head coach Jayson Wilhelm.

The Eagles have faced adversity in recent weeks, dealing with injuries and suffering consecutive losses to end the regular season. With the opportunity to address their mistakes, head coach Trey Sisco anticipates seeing his team take the field.

“The last two weeks haven’t been our best showing of the year. We had two weeks to prepare and get rid of some of that and fix those things. I think it’s been really good but I just want to compete and play hard and we will see what happens,” said Sisco.

This matchup will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 9th at San Angelo Stadium, and the winner will advance to the Area Round.

“Go out there and win. Get our revenge on them. We’ve been practicing really hard this whole week and preparing for them and I think it will be really good,” said Miles quarterback Hayven Book.