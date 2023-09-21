SAN ANGELO, TX— “We are not going to quit. We are not going to give up, and that’s the resiliency of this team,” said Christoval head coach Casey Otho.

With the impending showdown on the horizon, anticipation is building as the Brady Bulldogs and Christoval Cougars prepare for their Friday night matchup. These two teams, each holding a 1-3 record, are eager to grasp momentum in their last game before entering district play.

“We played a tough schedule the first few weeks of the season, and our kids have kept coming to work with a positive attitude and having that end goal and that bigger vision of being the team we want to be when we get to district play,” said Brady head coach Jaron Roberts.

Last week, the Bulldogs clinched their first win of the 2023 season with a 26-21 victory against Dublin. Notably, this marked the first victory for their first-year head coach, Jaron Roberts. The athletes are now using the momentum to boost their confidence as they approach their upcoming game.

“We have a good momentum boost, and it will help us with the drive to have a little bit more confidence in this team, and I think everything will come together a little bit better,” said Brady senior running back Daryl Adair.

After a challenging encounter with the Mason Punchers in week four, the Cougars, despite the loss, left their head coach, Casey Otho, impressed with their evident improvement.

“We did a lot better job last week of limiting our turnovers, and once we get everything together and get things rolling, I think we are going to compete well in district,” said Otho.

As the week begins anew, the Bulldogs are eager to confront the Cougars, offering their athletes an opportunity to embrace a fresh challenge.

“They run the option. We haven’t faced anyone who’s an option team, and we have to be very assignment-disciplined on Friday night. Defensively, they do a great job flying to the ball. They are well-coached. I feel like this is a good final prep for us before we get to district play,” said Roberts.