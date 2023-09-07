SAN ANGELO, TX—”We want to go 1-0 every week, and they are in the way of that. So, we are going to win. We are going to beat them and show them what the Broncos are about,” said senior wide receiver Edgar DeLuna.

Two undefeated teams, the Sonora Broncos and the Eldorado Eagles, engage in a highly anticipated showdown, keeping alive their friendly rivalry that has endured since 1922, with both coaches sharing a long history.

“It’s a friendly rivalry. Coach Tutle and I were here together back when I was here before. Our kids know eachother. They are friends with each other until you step on the field Friday night. When you step between the lines, it’s a competition. Everybody wants to win,” said Broncos head coach Blake Weston.

Fresh off their respective wins, the Broncos, who won 44-30 against Coahoma, and the Eagles, who dominated Winters with a 40-12 victory in week two, now face a significant test.

“We’ve had two good ball games so far this year. We’ve played well, and we have a lot of stuff to fix, and that’s one of the points from this week. Going up against a really good ball club will test where we are at,” said Eldorado head coach Chad Tutle.

“Playing fast, and we are playing physical. It’s been good to get back to the fundamentals. It’s been good for our offense,” said Weston.

This Friday night, the two teams will clash on Eagles’ territory, carrying on their rich legacy, and the athletes are well aware of the game’s immense importance to all involved.

“Very important. Not just for us but for our whole community. Even the older people, this has been their rivalry since they were in school. It’s kind of like a legacy here,” said Eldorado senior outside linebacker Tony Kmeic.

“We were all the same kids when we were little. We are playing for Friday Night Lights. We have that bond together. We all have that mentality to win. The coaches believe it, and we believe that we can go to state,” said Broncos senior running back Josh Lozano.