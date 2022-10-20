SAN ANGELO, Texas— Sterling City and Water Valley are two former six-man powerhouses that have transitioned to 11-man this year.

“Our goal at the start of the season first thing was to try to make the playoffs. If we can win this game, we can do that and get ready to go in the playoffs with a couple of games left so we don’t have to worry about that and just play football,” said Sterling City head coach Trey Sisco.

The Sterling City Eagles are 4-3 on the season coming off a bye week and a forfeit win against TLCA Midland. The Eagles are more than ready to get back on the field this Friday.

“I’m really excited to play them this week. It’s the first team we’ve played all year that I have prior experience playing. There’s a little more on the line I guess. At the end of the day, it’s another district game. Try to go out and get the win, keep rolling and keep going one at a time,” said senior middle linebacker Tristan Himes.

The Water Valley Wildcats have fought through adversity throughout this entire season, but it has only made this team stronger as a whole.

“We know we are not at our best right now and we are just now coming back. So, it’s bonded us a lot of times in a lot of situations and given us a lot of chances to play different kids. It’s big the injuries and the adversities. You know what they say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, so that’s kind of what we are hoping is going to happen,” said Water Valley head coach Aaron Whitmore.

The Wildcats will be looking to get their first district win of the season and hope to only build up from here with the support of the community.

“People that have stayed with us throughout the whole season it just shows that we care for one another and we have each other’s backs,” said sophomore running back Anthony Quintana.

Both of these teams are former district rivals and look forward to a new week with this competition.

“To get that win under our belt, especially someone like Sterling would be a big plus for us right now,” said Whitmore.

“It’s kind of a rivalry when we play each other and it’s been a few years since we got to play them so we are looking forward to it,” said Sisco.