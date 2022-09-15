SAN ANGELO, Texas — The first time the Menard Yellowjackets and Bronte Longhorns met was in 1932. Before the 2020 season, the last time they faced off was in 2015.

“We are kinda used to in this area playing a lot of 11-man foes and now we are all transitioning to six-man for the most part,” said Bronte head coach Tell Rutledge.

On Friday, these two teams will meet for the first time in six-man football.

“I know parents probably have been involved in this game before and grandparents and I think it’s going to be fun for them to kinda have that back and see that both these communities are still playing football. They are still thriving, it just looks a little different there are less guys out there,” said Menard head coach Bryson Oliver.

The Longhorns are coming off a win at home over the Veribest Falcons in week three and are hoping to build momentum moving forward into a new week.

“I mean being that we are 2-1, lost to Rule, close game. We played Veribest and beat them. We are planning to keep that rolling as much as we can and keep the record up,” said Bronte senior defensive end Jett Jackson.

The Yellowjackets are hoping to move in the right direction after losing in consecutive weeks to Garden City and San Marcos, but the athletes are positive about the new challenge.

“Making sure we just execute on offense like we have been in practice,” said Menard junior quarterback Wyatt Terrell.

Heading into a new week with a new competitor gives the coaches room to breathe and start over in a positive direction.

“And that’s just what we are going to do and we are going to step up and injuries or no injuries, we gotta fill the team on Friday, and that’s what we are going to do,” said Oliver.

“It just comes down to blocking and tackling in the end and whoever takes care of the ball and whoever is the most physical,” said Rutledge.