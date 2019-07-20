KLST Evening Weather Forecast; Saturday July 20, 2019

If you are tired of all these hot triple digit days there is some good news on the way. A weak cold front will be moving in from the north and will enter into the Concho Valley late Monday and overnight into Tuesday. Not only are we expecting temperatures to be below average for the majority of next week, but we are also expecting some rain. Best chances for rain will be Monday and overnight into Tuesday. We will start to dry out again by Wednesday with rain and storm chances becoming isolated.

To get to these cooler temperatures we need to get through one more day of triple digit heat. Expecting another hot and dry day to conclude your weekend tomorrow. Make sure you stay cool and hydrated.

