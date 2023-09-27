For our Wednesday afternoon most of us reached to the low to mid 90s for our afternoon highs across, though our southeastern counties saw some slightly cooler temps and hung in the upper 80s for a lot of their afternoon. We reached a high of 95 here in San Angelo, which continues our above average temps. Skies have been partly cloudy and we’ve seen some isolated showers across the Concho Valley. Winds have been out of the east southeast around 5 mph. As we head into our evening our temps will cool to the mid to upper 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear and our storms will fizzle out throughout the night. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph and as we pass midnight our winds will shift out of the south southwest.

As we look ahead to our Thursday we will see another afternoon in the 90s across the Concho Valley. Skies will be mostly sunny with few clouds popping up through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Through the evening our temps will cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the south southeast at 10 mph.