Another day with some comfortable temperatures and clear skies over the Concho Valley. Highs this afternoon reached up into the mid to upper 70s. Skies have stayed clear and quiet as a baroclinic high-pressure system moves through the state. Tonight, overnight lows will fall back down into the 40s, so slightly warmer than the upper 30s that some locations saw last night.

Late Thursday and into early Friday morning, our next cold frontal system will move into the region from the northwest as it moves off the Rockies and into West Texas. Some storms will begin to develop over central Texas as instability from the northwest combines with the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Some of those storms could be severe at times with large hail and strong winds being the greatest concern.

Conditions will clear out behind the from for the majority of Friday with cooler temperatures only reaching up into the 60s for afternoon highs. Those cooler temperatures will hang out for the weekend with a gradual warming trend heading into Halloween and next week.

No tricks, all treats for your Halloween as clear skies and afternoon highs in the 70s, temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s through the evening hours.