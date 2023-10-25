A bit of a cool afternoon as we’ve been seeing showers across the area for the majority of our Wednesday. Skies have been cloudy as well. As we head into our evening our temps will drop to the low 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph and as we pass midnight these winds will shift out of the southwest. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the night as well.

For our Thursday we will see more dry conditions. We will see some patchy fog through the morning and our skies will be mostly cloudy through the afternoon, but we won’t see any showers. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. Evening temps drop to the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.