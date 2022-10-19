Conditions for today across the Concho Valley were phenomenal!! We had afternoon highs in the mid 70s, beautiful conditions to head outdoors. As we get later into the night we will continue our mostly clear skies and a light wind, while our overnight temperatures drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s across the area.

Tomorrow we will start to warm up, reaching those mid 80s once again with breezy conditions across the are, yet our overnight lows will be dropping to the upper 40s and lower 50s once again.

Temperatures really increase for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs reaching the upper 80s. During the overnight hours we will still cool off into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another cold front rolls through on Monday morning dropping afternoon highs for Monday to the low 90s and overnight lows in the low 50s.

Tuesday temperatures really decrease as we see the 70s once again for afternoon highs and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.