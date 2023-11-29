Temps rose to the upper 50s to mid 60s for our afternoon highs. Skies were partly cloudy through the afternoon. As we go into our evening hours our temps will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s for our overnight lows. Skies will be cloudy throughout the night. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph and these winds will gust up to 25 mph.

For our Thursday we will see our afternoon highs increase into the 70s for some and into the upper 60s for others. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout our day. Our winds will be fairly breezy and these winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. These winds will shift out of the west through the later afternoon hours. For our evening hours our temps will drop to the lower 40s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear. Through the beginning of our nighttime hours our winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, but as we pass midnight these winds will calm to 5-10 mph.