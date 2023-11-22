We saw temps increase this afternoon past what we saw for our Tuesday. Afternoon highs were in the mid 60s for the majority of the area. Skies have been sunny. Winds have been out of the west northwest around 5 mph. As we go into our evening we will see our temps cool down to the mid 30s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain clear. Our winds will shift out of the south though still around 5 mph and these winds will shift out of the west southwest as we pass midnight.

For our Thanksgiving Day forecast we will see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s with a chance to reach into the lower 70s. Our skies will be sunny once again. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. As we pass sunset and head into our nighttime hours our temps will start to cool down. These temps will drop all the way into the mid to upper 30s for our overnight lows. Skies will start to increase their cloud content for some partly cloudy skies throughout the night. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.