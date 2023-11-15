Another increase in our temperatures on this Wednesday afternoon. We reached into the upper 60s and lower 70s for our highs across the Concho Valley. Skies have been sunny throughout our day. As we head into our evening temps will drop into the mid to upper 40s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear through the night and we might see some patchy fog again. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 mph.

For our Thursday forecast we will see afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s for our afternoon highs. Skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. Evening temps will drop to the mid 50s for our lows throughout the overnight hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will remain out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.