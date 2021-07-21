KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday July 21st

Hot and Hazy for the Concho Valley this afternoon, partly cloudy skies across the area with some isolated pop up showers in the southeastern parts of the region. Temperatures will be dipping into the upper 60s tonight with skies clearing out.

Thursday, the winds will begin to turn from out of the south and that will begin to increase the daily afternoon temperatures going into the weekend. Some isolated showers will be possible again for the afternoon hours during max heating, but the best chances will be along I-10 in the southern parts of the Concho Valley.

Friday starts to see the return of triple digits and upper 90s for afternoon highs. The upper level ridge will settle in over the Central United States and will along those hot temperatures to persist throughout the rest of the month.

