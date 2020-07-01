KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday July 1st

Several Severe Thunderstorms across area as storms started to develop to the east of San Angelo and then split in the two storms. Large hail and strong winds have already been reported in Ballinger this afternoon with the storm that move through Runnels Co.

The Heat Advisory for parts of the Concho Valley will continue until 7pm this evening as temperatures top well above 100 degrees. Another round of showers and storms for the region, with some storms being severe in nature. Strong winds and large hail will be possible with this evening’s storms.

Tomorrow will be much of the same, hot during the afternoon and that will allow for some showers to develop in the afternoon, but will likely be weaker and have a lower risk for hail and winds.

Hot and dry for your 4th of July as the dry line will slide off to the east and keep the skies mostly clear heading into the weekend.