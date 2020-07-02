KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday July 1st

Storms will continue to weaken and drift to the south as we continue into the overnight hours. Large hail and strong winds have already been reported in Ballinger this afternoon with the storm that move through Runnels Co. Another storm produced strong winds of 60 mph at the San Angelo Airport. Storms will continue to linger into the evening and overnights hours.

Tomorrow will be much of the same, hot during the afternoon and that will allow for some showers to develop in the afternoon, but will likely be weaker and have a lower risk for hail and winds then today’s storms.

Hot and dry for your 4th of July as the dry line will slide off to the east and keep the skies mostly clear heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler off in the lower 90s and upper 80s by the time the fireworks start.

June was dry, but not record breaking dry thanks to some showers late in the month.

