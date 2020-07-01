KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday July 1st

Several Severe Thunderstorms across area as storms continue to develop in the Concho Valley. Large hail and strong winds have already been reported in Ballinger this afternoon with the storm that move through Runnels Co. Another storm produced strong winds of 61 mph at the San Angelo Airport. Storms will continue to linger into the evening and overnights hours.

Strong winds and large hail will be possible with this evening’s storms.

Tomorrow will be much of the same, hot during the afternoon and that will allow for some showers to develop in the afternoon, but will likely be weaker and have a lower risk for hail and winds then today’s storms.

Hot and dry for your 4th of July as the dry line will slide off to the east and keep the skies mostly clear heading into the weekend.