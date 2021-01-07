KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, January the 6th

The cold front cleared out the clouds and brought back upper 50s for highs. Lows are back below freezing tonight. This pattern of winds from the north stays for the rest of the week. Highs are in the upper 50s and lows below freezing.

Saturday night into Sunday is our next wintry event. The low pressure moves across the state overnight bringing rain to start. As we start Sunday temperatures will be just at freezing. This will allow for a wintry mix. This will move out by the evening of Sunday. Highs are going to be in the low 40s.

