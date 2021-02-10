KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, February the 10th
San Angelo29°F Fog Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 43%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee28°F Cloudy Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 36%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado28°F Cloudy Feels like 17°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 56%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon29°F Fog Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden29°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
A chilly and cloudy day with temperatures just at freezing for highs. Overnight lows get down to the upper 20s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Wednesday 9pm to Thursday 3pm.
Overnight rain, freezing rain, sleet and wintry mix as expected into Thursday morning. This could lead to light icy accumulation on bridges, overpasses and elevated surfaces. Thursday highs get to the mid 30s allowing for the Winter Weather Advisory to expire, along with moisture moving out. The end of the week stays in the 30s for highs.
Sunday into Monday is the next event of snow. Highs stay below freezing with overnight lows are getting into the single digits. Windchill will make it feel even colder. Snow chances are wide spread across the Concho Valley. Areas could see 1 to 3 inches from Sunday night into Monday morning.
San Angelo29°F Fog Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee28°F Cloudy Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 36%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado28°F Cloudy Feels like 17°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 56%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon29°F Fog Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden29°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
7 Day
- Humidity