KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, February the 10th

Hit and miss snow showers will change to freezing rain as the night wears on. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.

Snow showers will change to freezing rain as the night wears on. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.

A chilly and cloudy day with temperatures just at freezing for highs. Overnight lows get down to the upper 20s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Wednesday 9pm to Thursday 3pm.

Overnight rain, freezing rain, sleet and wintry mix as expected into Thursday morning. This could lead to light icy accumulation on bridges, overpasses and elevated surfaces. Thursday highs get to the mid 30s allowing for the Winter Weather Advisory to expire, along with moisture moving out. The end of the week stays in the 30s for highs.

Sunday into Monday is the next event of snow. Highs stay below freezing with overnight lows are getting into the single digits. Windchill will make it feel even colder. Snow chances are wide spread across the Concho Valley. Areas could see 1 to 3 inches from Sunday night into Monday morning.