KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, February the 10th

KLST Weather

Fog

San Angelo

29°F Fog Feels like 19°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
25°F Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

28°F Cloudy Feels like 20°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
24°F Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

28°F Cloudy Feels like 17°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers will change to freezing rain as the night wears on. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
25°F Snow showers will change to freezing rain as the night wears on. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Mertzon

29°F Fog Feels like 19°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
25°F Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

29°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Hit and miss snow showers will change to freezing rain as the night wears on. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
24°F Hit and miss snow showers will change to freezing rain as the night wears on. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

A chilly and cloudy day with temperatures just at freezing for highs. Overnight lows get down to the upper 20s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Wednesday 9pm to Thursday 3pm.

Overnight rain, freezing rain, sleet and wintry mix as expected into Thursday morning. This could lead to light icy accumulation on bridges, overpasses and elevated surfaces. Thursday highs get to the mid 30s allowing for the Winter Weather Advisory to expire, along with moisture moving out. The end of the week stays in the 30s for highs.

Sunday into Monday is the next event of snow. Highs stay below freezing with overnight lows are getting into the single digits. Windchill will make it feel even colder. Snow chances are wide spread across the Concho Valley. Areas could see 1 to 3 inches from Sunday night into Monday morning.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

29° / 26°
Fog
Fog 0% 29° 26°

Thursday

38° / 26°
AM Ice
AM Ice 39% 38° 26°

Friday

38° / 21°
Cloudy
Cloudy 8% 38° 21°

Saturday

35° / 17°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 35° 17°

Sunday

30° /
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 30°

Monday

22° /
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 22°

Tuesday

47° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 47° 29°

Hourly Forecast

29°

8 PM
Cloudy
7%
29°

29°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
29°

29°

10 PM
Cloudy
7%
29°

32°

11 PM
Cloudy
8%
32°

32°

12 AM
Cloudy
14%
32°

32°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
32°

31°

2 AM
Light Freezing Rain
46%
31°

30°

3 AM
Freezing Drizzle
32%
30°

30°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
30°

29°

5 AM
Freezing Drizzle
30%
29°

28°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
28°

27°

7 AM
Freezing Drizzle
32%
27°

27°

8 AM
Light Freezing Rain
37%
27°

28°

9 AM
Light Freezing Rain
39%
28°

28°

10 AM
Light Freezing Rain
37%
28°

29°

11 AM
Freezing Drizzle
34%
29°

30°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
30°

31°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
31°

34°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
34°

35°

3 PM
Cloudy
9%
35°

36°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
36°

36°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
36°

37°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
37°

35°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
35°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

