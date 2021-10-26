KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, October the 26th

A windy day across the Concho Valley. Peak wind gust got to the mid 30s. Winds stay strong as we head into the evening. Overnight is going to be active with a strong cold front coming through. The Concho Valley is in a Slight Risk for Severe Thunderstorms. The biggest threats are going to be hail and strong winds. Coleman and Ballinger are in the tail end of the Enhanced Risk.

The timing of these storms are late in the evening into early Wednesday morning. The line of storms are fast moving. When most are getting up for work all the activity will be out of the Concho Valley.

After the front temperatures cool off. Mid 70s for highs and overnight lows in the mid 40s. A few windy days are possible with 10 to 15 miles per hour winds from the North. A Wind Advisory is already issued for Wednesday due to winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour from the North West.