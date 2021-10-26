KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, October the 26th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A windy day across the Concho Valley. Peak wind gust got to the mid 30s. Winds stay strong as we head into the evening. Overnight is going to be active with a strong cold front coming through. The Concho Valley is in a Slight Risk for Severe Thunderstorms. The biggest threats are going to be hail and strong winds. Coleman and Ballinger are in the tail end of the Enhanced Risk.

The timing of these storms are late in the evening into early Wednesday morning. The line of storms are fast moving. When most are getting up for work all the activity will be out of the Concho Valley.

After the front temperatures cool off. Mid 70s for highs and overnight lows in the mid 40s. A few windy days are possible with 10 to 15 miles per hour winds from the North. A Wind Advisory is already issued for Wednesday due to winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour from the North West.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

80°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
55°F Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

82°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
56°F Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph WSW
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
53°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

81°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - windy with locally heavy rainfall possible, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms likely - windy with locally heavy rainfall possible, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

80°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
83%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

82°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
56°F Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph WSW
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

78°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
53°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

81°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - windy with locally heavy rainfall possible, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms likely - windy with locally heavy rainfall possible, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News