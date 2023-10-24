Temps got a little bit warmer today on this Tuesday as compared to what we saw yesterday afternoon. Skies saw a little bit of sunlight, but we’ve been mostly cloudy. Winds have been out of the the south at 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. As we go into our evening our temps will cool to the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ll see isolated showers continue through the night. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Temps for tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ll be seeing scattered showers as well. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph and become out of the east later through our Wednesday. Evening temps will drop to the low 60s. Showers will remain in the area. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph and will shift out of the southwest after midnight.