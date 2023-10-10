Mostly cloudy skies across the Concho Valley and temperatures hovering into the upper 70s and lower 80s. One or two pop up showers could develop into the southeastern parts of viewing area but most of the region will stay dry.

Tonight, temperatures will be a bit warmer than it has been, mostly thanks to the increased cloud coverage, that will help to those overnight lows above average.

Wednesday, clouds will start to break up allowing temperatures to climb back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s with mostly clear skies to finish up the week.

Friday, another cold front moves through the state, no rain expected with it, but a nice shot of cooler air will set us up nicely for this weekend’s Solar Eclipse on Saturday.