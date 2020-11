The cold front brings highs into the low 70s. Overnight vhilly temperatures start our Wednesday with low 40s. It warms back up to the for the middle of the week. Highs get back to the low 80s by Thursday.

End of the week brings some rain chances for the Concho Valley. This will be light and scattered showers late Friday and early Saturday. This front keeps highs in the mid 70s. Most of the uplift for rain chances are due to the upper atmosphere. Cool air comes back Next week with low 70s.