Another increase in our temps brought us back to 90s across northern parts of the area, while southern counties just saw to upper 80s. As we go into the evening our temps will drop to the 60s for our overnight lows and skies will remain clear. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph.

Our temps for our Wednesday will reach the upper 80s again with a 90 degree possible. Skies will be sunny through the morning but cloud coverage will increase through the later afternoon hours. As we transition into our evening hours we will start to see some spotty showers across the area that will become more widespread overnight. Temps start to cool down as a cold front starts to make it’s arrival with lows in the 50s.