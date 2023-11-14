A little bit warmer today for this Tuesday. Afternoon highs got to the 60s across the area. Skies have been mostly sunny through the majority of our afternoon. Winds were out of the south southwest around 5 mph. As we go into our evening our temps will drop to the mid to upper 40s for our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy through the night and we could see some patchy fog. Winds will be out of the south at 5 mph.

For our Wednesday we will see afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the south around 5 mph. Skies will be sunny throughout the afternoon. Evening temps will drop to the upper 40s again for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 mph and shift out of the south southwest after midnight.