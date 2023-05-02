Another pretty day for the Concho Valley with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s to upper 80s. Winds have been out of the southeast around 10 mph. Skies have been cloudy all morning and afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight and we have a slight chance at seeing an isolated shower across the area. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Temps will drop down to the low 60s for overnight lows.

Tomorrows afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. Skies will clear a bit and we’ll see them mostly sunny through the afternoon. As we go into the evening our temps will drop down to the mid 60s. Skies will increase their cloud content and will be cloudy for the evening and overnight hours. We have another chance at seeing some isolated storms through the later hours. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10 mph.

Looking ahead to Thursday we see afternoon highs very similar to Wednesday and will be in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ll see our rain chances increase for the area with possible storms as well through the afternoon. Overnight our temps will drop to the mid 60s. Skies will remain cloudy and we’ll continue any of the storms and showers that we saw earlier in the day through the area. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 15 mph.