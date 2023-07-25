Another triple digit afternoon, with temps a tad cooler than what we saw yesterday. Skies have been very sunny with very few clouds in the sky throughout our Tuesday. Winds have been out of the south southeast around 15 mph. We’re continuing our heat advisories for many northern counties through tomorrow evening. As we go into tonight our temps will cool to the upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will still be out of the south southeast around 10 mph.

For our Wednesday we will see temps in the triple digits once again very similar to what we saw today. Skies will be sunny once again. Winds will be out of the south southwest around 10 mph. Evening temps will gradually cool to the upper 70s once again. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight and winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.