KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday July 20th

Partly cloudy skies across the much of the region. Winds from the north behind the cold front have kept temperatures a little cooler. Afternoon highs got into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of the Concho Valley. Skies will clear out overnight tonight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunset in the Concho Valley. Photo courtesy of Daniel Arroyo.

Tomorrow, the region continues to dry out as rain chances drop and just the partly cloudy skies remain. Temperatures will begin slowly climbing for the rest of the week as southerly winds begin to take control of the weather pattern.

Friday, breezy with winds from the south gusting up to 25 MPH at times, that push of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could produce an stray shower or two for the area, but most of us will stay dry going into the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend as high pressure and an upper level ridge moves in from the west allowing afternoon highs to return to the upper 90s and lower 100s to finish up the month of July.