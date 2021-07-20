KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday July 20th

Partly cloudy skies across the much of the region. Winds from the north behind the cold front have kept temperatures a little cooler. Afternoon highs got into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of the Concho Valley. Skies will clear out overnight tonight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunset in the Concho Valley. Photo courtesy of Daniel Arroyo.

Tomorrow, the region continues to dry out as rain chances drop and just the partly cloudy skies remain. Temperatures will begin slowly climbing for the rest of the week as southerly winds begin to take control of the weather pattern.

Friday, breezy with winds from the south gusting up to 25 MPH at times, that push of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could produce an stray shower or two for the area, but most of us will stay dry going into the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend as high pressure and an upper level ridge moves in from the west allowing afternoon highs to return to the upper 90s and lower 100s to finish up the month of July.

Sunny

San Angelo

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

82°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

