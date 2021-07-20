KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday July 20th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Partly cloudy skies across the much of the region. Winds from the north behind the cold front have kept temperatures a little cooler. Afternoon highs got into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of the Concho Valley. Skies will clear out overnight tonight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow, the region continues to dry out as rain chances drop and just the partly cloudy skies remain. Temperatures will begin slowly climbing for the rest of the week as southerly winds begin to take control of the weather pattern.

Friday, breezy with winds from the south gusting up to 25 MPH at times, that push of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could produce an stray shower or two for the area, but most of us will stay dry going into the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend as high pressure and an upper level ridge moves in from the west allowing afternoon highs to return to the upper 90s and lower 100s to finish up the month of July.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Clear

San Angelo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.