Another warm day across the region as temperatures climbed into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds have been breezy from the west with gust up to 25 MPH. Tonight, temperatures will drop near 50 degrees with winds settling down.

Wednesday, slightly cooler as a strong cold front is set to arrive during the evening hours. Temperatures will begin to plummet during the evening and overnight hours with winds turning out of the north-northeast. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s with wind chill values in the teens.

Early Thursday morning with the cold air in place behind the cold front, an upper level low will begin to move into the area from the west, the increased moisture will set up some isolated bands of snow showers across the Concho Valley. Still only a 20% chances for some snow, and no significant accumulation is expected as temperatures will hover right around the freezing mark. Overpasses and bridge could see some accumulation due to the lower surface temperatures.

Thursday afternoon, conditions will begin to improve as temperatures only creep up into the mid and upper 30s. Skies will begin to clear out and the warming trend will return going into Friday and the weekend as afternoon temperatures return to the 50s and 60s.