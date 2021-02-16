KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, February the 16th

Cloudy

San Angelo

30°F Cloudy Feels like 22°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening...becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
26°F Freezing rain this evening...becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

25°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
25°F Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

30°F Cloudy Feels like 20°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
23°F A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

28°F Cloudy Feels like 19°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...with freezing rain this evening...then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 30%.
24°F Windy...with freezing rain this evening...then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 30%.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

26°F Cloudy Feels like 17°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers this evening. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
25°F Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers this evening. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

The cloud cover for today has kept our temperatures just below freezing. Tonight another cold front brings sleet and freezing rain for the Concho Valley. This is light accumulation with most staying north of us along I-20. We will see some as we head into Wednesday. Temperatures are staying just at or below freezing for our highs until Thursday. Lows are staying in the teens. Windchills are a big factor for the next couple of days with winds 10 to 15 miles per hour making it feel in the single digits.

The end of the week is looking a bit warmer with highs getting above freezing. The combination of warm temperatures and mostly clear skies will lead melting of snow and ice. For next week our temperatures get a bit more normal for this time of year with low 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

