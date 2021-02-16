KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, February the 16th

The cloud cover for today has kept our temperatures just below freezing. Tonight another cold front brings sleet and freezing rain for the Concho Valley. This is light accumulation with most staying north of us along I-20. We will see some as we head into Wednesday. Temperatures are staying just at or below freezing for our highs until Thursday. Lows are staying in the teens. Windchills are a big factor for the next couple of days with winds 10 to 15 miles per hour making it feel in the single digits.

The end of the week is looking a bit warmer with highs getting above freezing. The combination of warm temperatures and mostly clear skies will lead melting of snow and ice. For next week our temperatures get a bit more normal for this time of year with low 60s.