KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday December 29th

The warm weather comes to an end today as the cold front will move into the area during the overnight hours. Temperatures got up to 70s today with overnight lows expected to drop into the 40s. Isolated showers will still be possible tonight, but the better rain chances will come tomorrow morning with the cold front.

Wednesday will see more widespread rain showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs will only get into the 40s but temperatures will mainly continue to drop throughout the day with overnight lows on Wednesday hitting near freezing for the area. Overnight the rain will transition to snow with some winter mix and freezing rain possible as well.

Thursday, the majority of the precipitation will be mostly snow with the heaviest snow totals expected in the western parts of Concho Valley. The NWS has issued Winter Storm Watch valid from 6PM on Dec 30th until 12AM on Jan 1st 2021. Some snow totals in the west could exceed 6 inches, San Angelo could see 1-3 inches as the snow totals will dwindle towards the east. Less than an inch is expected for eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Overnight temperatures will be critical to watch overnight to see how much snow will actually accumulate.

