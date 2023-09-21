A very cloudy day across the Concho Valley as we see some relief from those triple digit temps yesterday only reaching into the mid 90s today. You could see some passing showers throughout the day but it’s nothing to cancel plans over.

High humidity will remain on the rise with our southerly flow at 5-10mph keeping a lot of those clouds around the Concho Valley into tonight. Lows are only expected to dip down into the mid 70s overnight.

Tomorrow will be warmer seeing our temps rise into the upper 90s with winds staying southerly at 5-10mph. All eyes are on game time though as an Isolated thunderstorm could see its way through the Concho Valley, but for now it’s expected to stay Northeast of most of us.

Moving forward to this weekend we could expect those triple digits to return to the Concho Valley so make sure to remain hydrated if you’re planning on any outdoor activities. Eyes are on the late Sunday/Monday timeframe for a cold front to push through that could bring some well needed rain to the Concho Valley as well as a relief from those nearly record breaking high temperatures for the beginning of the week.