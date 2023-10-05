Cooler temperatures have taken over the Concho Valley. Afternoon highs got to the upper 70s and lower 80s throughout this Thursday. We reached 84 degrees here in San Angelo so far. We saw some cloudy conditions throughout our morning hours, but most of these clouds actually pushed out of the area as we headed into our afternoon hours. Winds have been out of the north northeast around 15 mph. As we head into our evening hours we will cool to the upper 50s and lower 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

For our Friday as we wrap up our workweek we will see very close to average temps with afternoon highs expected in the mid 80s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph. For our overnight hours we will cool to the low to upper 50s for our lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 10 mph.