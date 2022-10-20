We had some pretty conditions across the Concho Valley today! Fair skies, clear and blue all day! Very light winds as well to keep a calm afternoon in place. Temperatures warmed up today reaching the mid 80s for our afternoon highs. We will cool down into the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today as we approach the 90s again for afternoon highs, and only cooling off into the 60s for overnight lows.

Our weekend will start with breezy conditions. We will have also have a warm weekend with temperature highs reaching the 90s on Saturday and cooling into the mid 60s for overnight lows. Sunday we cool down slightly with our afternoon highs back into the upper 80s opposed to the 90s. Overnight lows on Sunday will drop to mid 60s again, similar to Saturday.

Our cloud coverage starts to increase for the start of your work week as a cold front approaches the area,. Rain chances increase to 20%. We will start to see our temperatures drop once more with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows for Monday will be back in those upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rain chances stick around at 20% for Tuesday, we will continue in those mid 70s for afternoon highs, and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Our afternoon highs increase a tad reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s for the first half of your week, and overnight lows in the lower 50s.