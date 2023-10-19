A continuation of our above average temps here in the Concho Valley. We reached an afternoon high of 89 degrees here in San Angelo, almost reaching the 90s. Skies have been sunny all day as well. As we go into our evening hours we will see our temps drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s for our lows. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the north northeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow we will reach the 90s for our afternoon highs. Skies will remain sunny. Evening temps will drop tot he mid 50s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly clear through our Friday night as well.