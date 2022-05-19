Northern parts of the Concho Valley are under a Red Flag Warning due to the fire risk, dry conditions and gusty winds. Excessive Heat Warnings are also in place due to increased temperatures through the area. Both warnings will expire as the the area begin to cool off after sunset.

Another hot day across the Concho Valley, today marks the peak of the heat for this week. Temperatures will begin to slide back down over the next couple of days, but the real significant cool down happens late Saturday as a cold front moves into the region.

Some isolated showers could be possible along the eastern parts of the Concho Valley closer towards I-35, so locations like Brady, Coleman, and Mason could see those showers and storms begin to develop.

Sunday temperatures will plummet back down into the 80s for the afternoon highs as the cold front makes its impacts felt. Rain chances will begin to increase across the Concho Valley and become more widespread in nature. Those increased chances for showers and storms will continue for Monday through Wednesday with Monday and late Tuesday having the best chances.