Above average temperatures across the region as high pressure remains strong over the state. Temperatures climbed up into the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. Tonight, overnight lows will tumble back into the 30s. Winds will stay light and variable through the evening and overnight hours.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 11AM to 6PM for Friday due to the increase winds and low humidity across the area.

Friday, winds will begin to accelerate during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-15 MPH with gust up to 30 MPH at times. Temperatures will soar to the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead on the cold front expected to arrive in the Concho Valley late Friday night / early Saturday morning.

Saturday, huge temperature drop following the cold front’s arrival during the early morning hours. Winds will turn out of the north at 15-20 MPH some gust could reach up to 40 MPH. Afternoon highs will be nearly 30 degrees colder following the front. Cold temperatures will not linger very long as warmer conditions will return to the area as we head into next week.

Temperatures will climb throughout next week with another cold front expected to arrive by mid week dropping temperatures and increasing rain chances for the area.