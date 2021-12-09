Another record high bites the dust. The region heated up into the mid 80s for afternoon highs breaking the old record set back in 1970 of 80 degrees. San Angelo topped out at 83 degrees despite some increased cloud coverage over the area. Most of the cloud were the mid and upper level clouds so there were minimum impacts to the afternoon temperatures. Winds have been from the southwest throughout the day.

Friday, Winds will begin to pick up leading up the cold front’s arrive early Saturday. Another day of possible record heat with highs expected in the mid 80s once again.

Cold front arrives early Saturday bringing much cooler air to the area, temperatures are expected to drop over 20 degree as a result of the front. Winds will turn out of the north and northeast. Cooler temperatures will lingering through the weekend with temperatures returning to the 70s going into the next work week.