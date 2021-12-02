KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday December 2nd

Record heat across the Concho Valley and much of the United States, as temperatures soared into the mid 80s this afternoon. Most of the central United States saw above average temperatures and several locations have broken records as heat extended from Montana to the southeast across the Great Plains and into the Appalachian Mountains.

Both Abilene and San Angelo broke record highs today with San Angelo getting up to 85 degrees, breaking the old record of 83 set back in 1995. Tonight, temperatures will stay mild with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday, Another warm day in store with afternoon highs expected to return to the mid 80s, unlikely to break records as the record for Friday is 88 degrees with a forecasted high of 85. Increased moisture moving from the southwest will generate the chance for a isolated shower across the region. Most the region will stay dry however.

This weekend, a weak cold front will help to start cooler off the area with afternoon highs in the 70s. The next cold front expected late on Sunday night will be a bit stronger and pull down the high temperatures a bit closer to were we should be for early December.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

