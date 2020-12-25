KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday December 24th

Cooler today across the Concho Valley with temperatures only getting into the 50s for most locations. We saw mostly clear skies and some breezy winds with gust up to 30 MPH at times.

Overnight winds will begin to die down and temperatures will drop into the 20s. Cold air on this Christmas Eve but the calmer winds will certainly help out some. Some higher clouds could move into the area later tonight, otherwise weather looks fantastic for Santa’s arrival. Things will begin to warm up for Christmas with temperatures in the 60s and mostly clear skies.

This weekend, temperatures will continue to warm up hitting the 70s by Sunday before another cold front arrives. Rain chances will return to the forecast on Tuesday as a cold front passes through the region, and conditions will clear up in time for any New Year’s Eve plans.