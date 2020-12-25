KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday December 24th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cooler today across the Concho Valley with temperatures only getting into the 50s for most locations. We saw mostly clear skies and some breezy winds with gust up to 30 MPH at times.

Overnight winds will begin to die down and temperatures will drop into the 20s. Cold air on this Christmas Eve but the calmer winds will certainly help out some. Some higher clouds could move into the area later tonight, otherwise weather looks fantastic for Santa’s arrival. Things will begin to warm up for Christmas with temperatures in the 60s and mostly clear skies.

This weekend, temperatures will continue to warm up hitting the 70s by Sunday before another cold front arrives. Rain chances will return to the forecast on Tuesday as a cold front passes through the region, and conditions will clear up in time for any New Year’s Eve plans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.